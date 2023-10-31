Tuesday, October 31, 2023 – King Charles III and Queen Camila jetted into the country last night to a quiet reception.

The plane carrying the two touched down at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) shortly before 11 p.m. for their historic visit across the country.

What grabbed the attention of many Kenyans hours after their arrival, however, was the absence of any fanfare during the reception, as not a single photo was taken when Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi received the couple.

Upon inquiry, a source at the United Kingdom Embassy confirmed that no photos were taken during their arrival as their visit was of an administrative nature.

“Their arrival last night was administrative not ceremonial so no photos until they start on their events,” our source explained.

The visit by the King and Queen was notably the most low-key, as all other visits from Heads of State and other leaders are documented with photo opportunities.

A press statement that the embassy later released indicated that the official visit came on the backdrop of Kenya’s celebration of 60 years of independence and will spotlight the strong and dynamic partnership between the UK and Kenya.

King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected to meet a diverse range of Kenyans, including conservationists, environmental activists, artists, entrepreneurs, veterans, the Kenya Wildlife Service, as well as schoolchildren.

At the Coast, Her Majesty will spend time with survivors of gender-based violence, while His Majesty will engage with religious leaders who are working with UK-funded programmes to promote community cohesion.

The Royal Visit will also acknowledge the more painful aspects of the United Kingdom and Kenya’s shared history, including during the Emergency period (1952-1960).

King Charles, on the other hand, will take time during his visit to meet and listen to Kenyans who experienced or whose loved ones experienced the ills of this period firsthand.

