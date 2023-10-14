Saturday, October 14, 2023 – Rarieda Member of Parliament, Otiende Omollo, has revealed the reason why fake lawyer, Brian Mwenda, will never be allowed to practice as a lawyer even if he goes back to class to study law.

Commenting on his official X platform on Saturday, Otiende expressed fear that Mwenda may never be cleared to practice law in Kenya over impersonation.

“My sympathies go to Brian Mwenda. He may get all the social media support and encouragement from Francis Atwoli and Mike Sonko but sadly, he can never be admitted as an advocate of the High Court Of Kenya.

“This is on account of Prior Impersonation. Labda ajaribu Uganda or Tanzania,” Otiende posted.

Mwenda was arrested on Thursday by the Law Society of Kenya Nairobi Branch Rapid Action Team (RAT) over the claims of false pretense.

He was apprehended when RAT received public complaints about his fraudulent actions.

According to LSK records, he is not an advocate and does not have a license to practice law in Kenya.

However, former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko has vowed to take Mwenda back to law school where he will study law.

