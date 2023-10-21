Saturday, October 21, 2023 – Angolan President Joao Laurenco on Friday surprised Kenyans when he refused to attend this year’s Mashujaa Day Celebrations at Kericho Green Stadium on Friday despite being the Chief Guest.

In what was seen as a big embarrassment to President William Ruto’s government, Laurenco arrived in the country on Thursday but he missed the event that was attended by thousands of Kenyans.

Though there was no explanation given on why President Laurenco was missing, Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has shed some light on why the Angola strongman was conspicuously missing from the highly publicized event.

In a post on social media, Alai said President Laurenco refused to attend this year’s Mashujaa Day celebrations after he received intelligence reports that four people died in a stampede at Kericho Green Stadium.

