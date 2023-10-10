Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Renowned political analyst Prof Mutahi Ngunyi has sent a message to President William Ruto after he launched a project associated with former President Uhuru Kenyatta in Kisumu on Monday.

Ruto launched the MV Uhuru II project which was a multi-billion project started by his predecessor.

Millions of Kenyans mocked the President for launching Uhuru’s project and asked him to tell them when he would start launching his own projects.

But Ngunyi came to the defense of the current head of state, urging him to continue launching them because he was Uhuru’s deputy when he initiated the mega project.

“MV Uhuru II was a project of the Uhuru/Ruto government. What is wrong with Ruto launching it? And what is wrong with Ruto launching projects he co-created with Uhuru?

“Dear Ruto: You should own these projects. Do not be shy. You were part of them. Claim their success,” Ngunyi wrote on his X platform.

The Kenyan DAILY POST