Thursday, October 26, 2023 – A Video has emerged of former President Uhuru Kenyatta dancing to a Luhya song and this seems to have mesmerized Kenyans across the political divide.

The video of Uhuru shaking his legs emerged on Thursday when the former president, who is currently farming at his Transmara farm, celebrated his 62nd birthday.

Uhuru was born on October 26, 1961, in Nairobi and he served as President of Kenya from 2013 to 2022.

In the video, Uhuru was seen shaking his body in unison with the National Youth Service (NYS) graduates who were dancing with him at Gilgil NYS training camp.

Many Kenyans enjoyed the video and said current President William Ruto is stiff and cannot dance the way the Son of Jomo danced.

Here is the video of Uhuru dancing to a Luhya song

The Kenyan DAILY POST