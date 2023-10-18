Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has reached out to President William Ruto, seeking a high-level meeting with his advisors and relevant ministries.

Speaking during the Industrial Global Union Sub-Saharan Africa Regional Committee meeting in Mombasa today, Atwoli said the meeting is aimed at exploring solutions to address the high cost of living.

“COTU (K) has already initiated communication with His Excellency President William, seeking a high-level meeting with his advisors and relevant ministries. The aim is to explore potential solutions for addressing the escalating cost of living crisis,” said Atwoli.

This comes days after the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) increased the prices of Super Petrol by Sh5.72 per litre, Diesel by Sh4.48 per litre and Kerosene by Sh2.45 per litre.

“The prices are inclusive of the 16% Value Added Tax (VAT) in line with the provisions of the Finance Act 2023, the Tax Laws (Amendment) Act 2020 and the revised rates for excise duty adjusted for inflation as per Legal Notice No. 194 of 2020,” EPRA said on October 14.

Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will now retail at Sh217.36, Sh205.47 & Sh.205.06 respectively.

The authority observed that the situation would have been worse were it not for the Government-to-Government arrangement between Kenya and Gulf countries.

