Wednesday, October 11, 2023 – Newly appointed government spokesman, Isaac Mwaura, has spoken about the relationship between President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

For the past few months, there have been rumors that the Head of State has fallen out with his deputy over the latter’s comments that the government has shareholders, and only those who voted for the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime will be appointed to senior government positions.

Ruto is said to have termed Gachagua’s sentiments as primitive and said he is ready to work with all Kenyans no matter how they voted in last year’s election.

Speaking on Monday, Mwaura dismissed claims that the President has fallen out with his deputy, saying it is a creation of the media.

Mwaura, who appeared on one of the local TV stations, said that the rift between Ruto and Gachagua is created by the media, who are still sulking after their ‘project’ lost in last year’s presidential election

The Kenyan DAILY POST