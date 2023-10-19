Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is burning the midnight oil trying to ensure that the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) elections slated for December are free and verifiable.

Last month, President William Ruto, who is the UDA party leader, announced that the ruling party will conduct nationwide elections to comply with the requirements of the Political Parties Act.

Gachagua is often meeting Mt Kenya leaders in preparation for the elections which political analysts claim will make or break the ruling party.

Already there is a sharp division within the party with Gachagua’s allies from Mt Kenya planning to replace UDA Secretary General, Cleophas Malala.

The Mt Kenya team say Malala has proved to be dictatorial and boisterous and they will front Kiharu Member of Parliament, Ndindi Nyoro, to be his replacement.

“Yes we want Malala to go home and be replaced by Ndindi Nyoro,” said one of the UDA MPs from Kiambu County.

