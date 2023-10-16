Monday, October 16, 2023 – Former Mungiki leader, Maina Njenga, has commented after former Prime Minister Raila Odinga said he will endorse former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in 2027.

Speaking on Sunday in Kitui County, Maina said he would personally rally the Kikuyu community to support Kalonzo, who he termed as a member of the Gikuyu, Embu, Meru Association (GEMA) community.

“We will support Kalonzo Musyoka’s bid because he is a member of GEMA,” Maina said.

On Saturday, Raila Odinga threw a spanner into the works and said he might endorse Kalonzo Musyoka’s bid and expressed confidence that he will whitewash President William Ruto during the 2027 presidential election.

“I heard Ruto saying that I will not vie, and he is comparing himself to Kalonzo.

“I want to tell Ruto that Kalonzo is better than him.

“We are seeing the games you (Ruto) are playing and we want to tell you that among us, someone will vie and defeat you,” Raila Odinga said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST