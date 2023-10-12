Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A man refused to intervene after his girlfriend and his side chic engaged in a catfight.
The two ladies exchanged kicks and blows while fighting over him in his house.
Instead of stopping the fight, he continued to enjoy his meal as the ladies went for each other’s throats.
Watch the video.
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
