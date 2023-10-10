Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – Nominated Member of Parliament Sabina Chege’s betrayal has finally caught up with her.

This is after she lost her position as the Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly after Raila Odinga’s Azimio petitioned Speaker Moses Wetangula to remove her from that position following her defection to President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza.

A case filed by Chege in a Kiambu Court to challenge Raila Odinga’s Azimio’s decision to remove her from the position was thrown out yesterday.

Consequently, Embakasi West MP Mark Muriithi Mwenje is set to be the new Depurity Minority Whip in the 13th Parliament.

Jubilee Party has been in a protracted legal battle over leadership, with the Chege-led faction fighting former President Uhuru Kenyatta-led wing to control the party and millions in the kitty.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has indicated that he would not quit the party, maintaining his allies in key positions after the fallout with Chege and Kanini Kega group, who have since moved to work with Kenya Kwanza.

Azimio had tried to replace Chege on May 4, but Wetangula stopped the move ruling that the coalition had not furnished the House with a replacement.

Subsequently, Azimio nominated the Embakasi West MP but Chege through her lawyer Dennis Kivuti moved to court to object to her ouster.

Following that ruling, Speaker Wetangula stated that Chege would continue executing her duties until the courts pronounced itself on the matter.

Chege had desperately begged Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, to help her retain the seat, but as it turns out, they couldn’t help her.

