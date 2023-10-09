Monday, October 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s wife, Pastor Dorcas, has jumped to the defence of her husband, begging Kenyans to just accept him even with his numerous flaws.

This follows the looming rebellion against Gachagua, especially in Mt. Kenya, over his dismal performance.

There are also rumours that all is not well between Gachagua and President William Ruto after the president demoted him last Wednesday.

Speaking at PCEA Kabiruini during the retirement service of Rev. Peter Mwikumi yesterday, Pastor Dorcas said her husband Gachagua is a good leader who means well for the country.

She noted that she supports the Deputy President in prayers always.

She disclosed that many people doubted that Mr. Gachagua would get to the position of Deputy President but by the grace of God, he did.

“DP Gachagua is a good leader, and he is going to lead because we are on our knees. They said he would not get there; he is there by the grace and power of God; he will remain there and we are going to pray for him. That is a message coming from his wife,” she stated.

DP Gachagua has in recent days insisted that there is no problem in the government led by President William Ruto. On Sunday, Gachagua dismissed speculations of a fallout with his boss.

“Our government led by William Ruto is steady and very stable, there is no problem and there will be none.”

“The President and I are not foolish, we are great friends and even if you hear us talking differently, it is still the same thing,” Gachagua remarked.

