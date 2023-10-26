Thursday, October 26, 2023 – City sex worker Sharon Nduta, who runs a brothel in Roysambu along Thika Road, has accused rogue police officers of taking advantage of online call girls.

Taking to her Tiktok account, Nduta, who came into the limelight after she accused political analyst Tony Gachoka of assaulting her, alleged that the cops pose as clients and seek sex services from call girls who advertise themselves online.

Nduta claims it is a well-coordinated plan between rogue cops and they mostly target call girls who run brothels in residential apartments along Thika Road.

“A cop will call you posing as a client and after you meet him, he asks whether you have bhang. Most call girls fall into the trap because they smoke bhang. Once you give him the bhang, he sets you to other cops. Cops raid your house with rolls of bhang and accuse you of selling bhang ”Nduta said.

She further alleged that the cops usually demand a bribe of Ksh 50,000 after arresting the call girls.

She also claimed that cops are posing as clients and raiding the brothels to arrest the call girls for running prostitution dens.

Listen to her exposing the rogue cops in the video below.

