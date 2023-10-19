Thursday, October 19, 2023 – A Zimbabwean man, Fainos Kamunda, has lamented about how Nigerian and West African men spoil women in his country.
“If your current missus has dated a Nigerian or any west African before muri kungotandara. Her heart is fixated somewhere else.
Those Niggaz spoil our ladies rotten.
Apart from providing GIRLFRIEND allowance – they call their woman MADAM. WOMAN with no pimple,” he said on Wednesday.
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>