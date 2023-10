Thursday, October 05, 2023 – NFL superstar, Travis Kelce has slammed NFL coverage for focusing too much on his girlfriend Taylor Swift when she cheers him on from the stands at Kansas City Chiefs games.

Swift has been at Kelce’s last two games but football fans were not happy over the amount of times the camera cut to the pop star during Sunday night’s game at New York Jets.

Speaking on Wednesday’s new episode of his New Heights podcast, Travis said: ‘They are overdoing it a bit for sure, especially my situation. They’re just trying to have fun with it.’

‘There are certain things you just don’t want to be on TV at all times.’

Kelce appears on his podcast with his older brother Jason, who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles. He sided with his brother’s view and told the NFL to follow the lead of the NBA.

‘Right away, it felt like the cameras were more interested in the patrons. There were a lot of stars in attendance. The NFL is not used to celebrities coming to the games,’ Jason said. ‘Basketball has it figured out.

‘You show them once, let them know they’re there, maybe after a touchdown, but you can’t go overboard with it. People are there to watch the game.’

Swift was at the game in New York with some of her A-list friends, including Ryan Reynolds, his wife Blake Lively, and Hugh Jackman.