Friday, October 06, 2023 – A doctor has weighed in on the conversation about Nons Miraj’s surgically enhanced body.

The influencer’s curves have been a topic of conversation on social media for a while now after Pretty Mike spoke on a podcast about the best and worst plastic surgeries he has seen in the industry.

He had mentioned Blessing Okoro’s body as one of the worst but she did a video to dispute this.

Blessing’s video led viewers to begin mentioning Nons Miraj’s body work.

A doctor on Twitter has now reacted to a photo of Nons Miraj’s body by writing:

“There is something anatomically wrong with the hips alignment.”

