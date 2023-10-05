Thursday, October 5, 2023 – An X user claims she won’t allow her son to marry ladies from the Kisii, Kikuyu, and Luo communities.

She claims women from the aforementioned communities are violent and went ahead to prove her claims by sharing a video of a Kisii woman lecturing her husband like a toddler in front of their kids.

The seemingly violent woman confronted her husband as he was relaxing on the couch reading a newspaper and accused him of being a useless drunkard who spent most of his time in changaa dens.

‘’No way my son is marrying a Kisii, Kikuyu or Luo woman. Most of them are violent in my opinion,’’ the X user wrote and shared the video below……

The Kenyan DAILY POST.