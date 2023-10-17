Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – DCI Detectives based at Langata are investigating a case of stealing from a locked motor vehicle where a member of the public lost cash and valuables worth hundreds of thousands to car breakers in Nairobi West.

The victim fell into the hands of the notorious gang that has been terrorizing Nairobi residents after he left the cash that he had withdrawn from the bank, a school bag, a laptop, and his mobile phone inside his motor vehicle and went to a supermarket only to return and find all of them missing.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the thugs are operating in a motor vehicle that has fake number plates to hide their tracks but detectives are burning midnight oil to bring them to book.

According to undercover cop Saigon Punisher James, the suspects are jailbirds with multiple cases and well-connected.

Watch the CCTV footage.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.