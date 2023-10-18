The Quest for Digital Absurdity: Inside the 2023 Crap Games Competition

In the world of retro gaming, there exists a unique and entertaining subculture dedicated to creating the worst computer games imaginable.

This subculture, embodied by the annual “Comp.Sys.Sinclair Crap Games Contest (CGC),” revels in the art of crafting intentionally terrible games for the beloved ZX Spectrum computer.

But what is this universe of crap games? And where did it come from?

From an April Fools’ prank to a full-fledged, enduring tradition, join us as we explore the thinking behind this unusual competition.

What is a “Crap Game”?

A “crap game” is a poorly designed or low-quality computer game, which is intentionally bad in terms of gameplay, graphics, and overall design. But unlike the commercially criticized games you see out there, which have all been created with the best intent, the sub-genre of “crap game” has been designed to offend gaming sensibilities.

The cost of playing or producing the game doesn’t come into it: after all, go on any list of free slots and you’ll find some incredibly well-crafted games. But the intention of making a crap game is to be as creatively absurd and humorous as possible. It’s also a nod to the nostalgic simplicity of the past, back when computer games were often no more than flat, 2D platforms with little more to do than to just get to the next stage.

The ‘Crap Games’ contest was born out of a desire to recreate the charm of an awful game. Inspired by a 1983 cassette full of horrendous games and a prank from the pages of a beloved magazine, the CGC started back in 1996 as a tongue-in-cheek response to the rapidly developing gaming industry. As gamers were getting to grips with the immersive wonders of the new PlayStation 1, CGC organisers were harking back to an era that by that point seemed long gone.

The peculiar charm of the ZX Spectrum was at the centre of it, a home computer system that, despite its limited capabilities compared to modern devices, holds a cherished place in the hearts of many.

Participants delighted in coming up with hilariously sub-par games, delving into the depths of their creativity to craft the most intentionally dreadful gaming experiences possible.

The Legacy of Advanced Lawnmower Simulator

A pivotal moment in the CGC’s history was the creation of the notorious “Advanced Lawnmower Simulator” (ALS). It began as a playful April fool’s joke in the pages of Your Sinclair magazine, but quickly evolved into a cultural phenomenon, sparking the creation of a community dedicated to developing awful games.

ALS humorously portrayed mundane lawn mowing tasks, limited mower options, and funny client feedback. The game’s simplistic design and random “killing” events added surrealism to an everyday chore – it also set the tone for the competition. Countless entries that sought to capture the essence of the crude and comical game design followed.

The Evolution of Crap Games and Community Spirit

Over the years, the CGC has become more than just a competition; it has transformed into a celebration of camaraderie and shared creativity within the Spectrum community.

Participants concoct the most ridiculous game concepts with deliberately flawed gameplay mechanics and narratives. The light-hearted camaraderie has created a unique atmosphere that’s dedicated to embracing the absurd. It’s a tribute to what they believe to be the golden age of gaming, where limited technology placed huge restrictions on game creation.

But, perhaps more importantly, the competition serves as a reminder that even in the world of gaming, where the pursuit of perfection often dominates, there’s a special place for the imperfect, the absurd, and the terrible.

A promising future for the CGC

Gaming technology continues to power forward at an exponential rate, but the more sophisticated gaming engines become, the more likely we are to see the kind of rebellion that the CGC provides.

Human beings are nostalgic by nature so it’s only natural that many gamers will want to hark back to the simpler era of the Spectrum. It might also be a metaphor about how we all look back to our halcyon days of childhood, free from adult responsibilities.

With each passing year, the CGC stands as a testament to the timeless joy of gaming, where players can leave their troubles behind – and come up with the worst gaming contributions possible.