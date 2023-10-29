Sunday, October 29, 2023 – Cameroonian mixed martial arts fighter, Francis Ngannou knocked down World heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury in round three of their fight which took place in Saudi Arabia on Sunday morning, October 29.

An unshaken Fury was able to continue the fight that went through the full 10 rounds.

Fury, the unbeaten holder of one of the sport’s most prestigious belts, narrowly avoided a first defeat at the hands of a 37-year-old opponent who had never boxed professionally before.

The British boxer, however, managed to beat Ngannou on a split decision in the non-title fight.

One judge scored 95-94 for Ngannou, while two other judges scored 96-93 and 95-94 for Fury.

Fury’s WBC heavyweight title wasn’t on the line in the 10-round boxing match. Ngannou was making his pro boxing debut in his first fight since January 2022.