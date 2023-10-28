Saturday, October 28, 2023 – President William Ruto has done it yet again. This is after he appointed a murder suspect as the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) manager in Nyanza.

In a statement, Ruto, through UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala, appointed former Migori Governor Okoth Obado as its Luo Nyanza Manager ahead of the upcoming party elections.

According to Malala, Obado was crucial in running the operations of the ruling party.

Obado, who is also facing multiple corruption cases, was tasked with overseeing the activities of the ruling party in the four counties of Kisumu, Migori, Siaya, and Homa Bay.

Key among his responsibilities will be to drive up recruitment exercises in the political backyard of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and the ODM party.

“Obado pledged to work round the clock and in close collaboration with the like-minded leaders from Nyanza Region to ensure UDA’s membership index grows in the region,” read the statement in part.

He will also oversee the party election activities, which have been slated for December 8.

Other roles include coordinating activities with the ruling party officials from the region, including former police spokesperson Charles Owino, who serves as the Siaya County Coordinator.

On his part, the former governor reiterated his commitment to Ruto’s party, adding that he would work to make the party popular in the region.

Notably, the former governor was among Ruto’s allies who were yet to be rewarded for drumming up support for Kenya Kwanza during the 2022 General Elections.

The former governor’s appointment is seen as a strategy by the party to popularize itself in the ODM-dominated region.

