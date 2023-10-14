Saturday, October 14, 2023 – A 38-year-old man from South Africa who goes by the name Skomota has turned into an internet sensation after he won millions through a sports bet.

He reportedly won 3 million rands (about Ksh 23 million) after staking a jackpot bet.

Skomota has been blowing the millions he won in clubs.

Days after he won the jackpot, he lost huge sums of money and expensive phones to some ladies in a nightclub.

He was captured in a viral video crying after the merciless ladies robbed him clean.

The new millionaire in town is still wasting his money on women even after he was robbed.

Below are photos of him and hot slay queens.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.