Thursday, October 26, 2023 – Singer Chrisean Rock has taken a swipe at her colleague over a TikTok skit she made about her.

Summer Walker had taken to TikTok to create an impression of Chrisean Rock that rubbed many of her followers the wrong way.

The “Girls Need Love” singer donned an orange cropped sweater, jeans and fur hat as she and a friend impersonated the social media personality and singer, using an audio clip from Rock addressing ex-boyfriend Blueface regarding dating rumours surrounding Lil Baby.

Walker also held what appears to be a puppet to take the place of Rock’s newborn son, handling the doll carelessly.

While the impression was done in jest, Walker was subject to criticism from social media followers who took issue with her making fun of the new mom.

Reacting to the skit, Chrisean went live on Instagram and called out Summer for DMing her with sweet nothings of support last month. She stated that her feelings are now hurt as of result of the video.

Despite the hurt, the new mother said she isn’t surprised as she’s grown used to dealing with cutthroat folks in a cold music industry.

Many fans agreed with Chrisean, they found the skit to be in poor taste, forcing Summer to cite her comedic inspirations, Dave Chappelle, Bernie Mac, Richard Pryor, guys who pushed the envelope with their art as her inspiration.

After seeing Chrisean’s response, Summer got defensive and told her to lighten up!!! “Sensitive about a tiktok that was viral way before I did it but you ain’t have no sympathy when you be dragging bitches across the ground.”

Chrisean calls out Summer Walker for being a two faced hypocrite after catching wind of her mocking her on tik tok! pic.twitter.com/N4EFh411I6 — Mílagro (@MobzWorld) October 26, 2023