Thursday, October 12, 2023 – A DCI officer who committed suicide at the DCI headquarters on Wednesday morning has been identified as Corporal Linus Muia Mutunga.

Mutunga, 59, was due for retirement at the end of this year.

Sources reveal that he had already been given his retirement papers.

The deceased was a driver attached to the DCI operations department at the time of the tragic incident.

On the fateful day, he reported to work as usual and stayed inside his car in the parking lot.

He is said to have used his pistol to shoot himself in the head.

He died instantly in the Wednesday, October 11 incident.

His colleagues rushed to the parking lot after hearing the sound of a gunshot and on checking, they found him dead.



His head had been burst by the bullet.

DCI boss Mohamed Amin and chief government pathologist Dr. Johansen Oduor visited the scene.



His body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

The motive of the suicide is yet not known.



See photos of the deceased DCI officer below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.