Tuesday, October 10, 2023 – A video has emerged of President William Ruto mistreating his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, in full glare of the cameras.

In what can be termed as a tit-for-tat game, Ruto is seen in a celebratory mood with Speaker of the National Assembly Moses Wetangula, Kikuyu Member of Parliament Kimani Ichung’wah, and another unidentified person while Gachagua sits beside them looking forlorn.

The video is a replica of what former President Uhuru Kenyatta did to Ruto when he was his deputy at the Bomas of Kenya in 2021.

Political pundits have said from Gachagua’s body language it seems all is not going well between the two and his honeymoon with President William Ruto seems to be over.

Gachagua is alleged to be inciting members of the Kikuyu community against Ruto’s regime.

Here is the video…

The Kenyan DAILY POST