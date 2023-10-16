Monday, October 16, 2023 – The Islamic Republic of Iran has warned Israel of escalation if it failed to end aggressions against Palestinians.

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu vowed on Sunday to “demolish Hamas” as his military prepared to move into the Gaza Strip in search of Islamist militants whose deadly rampage through Israeli border towns shocked the world.

Iran’s top authority Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said on Tuesday Tehran was not involved in the militant Hamas group’s attack on Israel, but hailed what he called Israel’s “irreparable” military and intelligence defeat.

Israel has long accused Iran’s rulers of sponsoring violence by supplying arms to Hamas. Tehran says it gives moral and financial support to the group, which controls the Gaza Strip.

On Sunday, October 15, Iran’s foreign minister said other parties in the region were ready to act of Israel’s ‘aggresion’ doesn’t stop, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.

“If the Zionist aggressions do not stop, the hands of all parties in the region are on the trigger,” Hossein Amirabdollahian was quoted as saying.

Amiabdollahian, who last week accused Israel of seeking “genocide” by enforcing a siege against the Gaza Strip, said an attack on Gaza would “open new fronts of resistance” in the Middle East.

“The responsibility for the possible opening of new fronts of resistance in the region and any escalation of today’s war directly falls on the United States and the Zionist regime (Israel),” Amirabdollahian said.

Amirabdollahian met with Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh on Saturday in Qatar, where they discussed the group’s deadly attack in Israel “and agreed to continue cooperation” to achieve the group’s goals, the Iran-backed Hamas said in a statement.

Earlier, Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi urged France to help “prevent oppression” of Palestinians in a phone call with his counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Supporting the Palestinian cause has been a pillar of the Islamic Republic since the 1979 revolution.