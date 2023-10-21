Saturday, October 21, 2023 – A man who calls himself Mizta John and also refers himself as ‘Christ Ambassador,’ has said that the first sign of a womanizer in a relationship is that he will demand for sex.
John, who stated this in a Facebook post on Friday, October 20, advised ladies to avoid ‘such men”
Look
Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>
Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>