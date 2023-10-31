Monday, October 30, 2023 – Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu has flatly rejected calls for a cease-fire in Gaza in comments made to the press on Monday, October 30.

There have been calls by the international community for Israel to agree to a ceasefire as the death toll in besieged Gaza continues to increase.

Israeli forces entered the second stage of their conflict with Hamas this week, greatly expanding ground operations within the Gaza Strip. Military officials have warned that the war will be long and difficult.

But on Monday, Netanyahu compared the October7 massacre by Hamas to Pearl Harbor and the September 11 attacks on the U.S., saying Israel is equally justified in retaliating against Hamas terrorists in Gaza. He went on to say that Israel will continue its war against Hamas “until victory.”

“Calls for a cease-fire are calls for Israel to surrender to Hamas, to surrender to terrorism, to surrender to barbarism. That will not happen,” Netanyahu said.

“Ladies and gentlemen, the Bible says that there is a time for peace and a time for war. This is a time for war. A war for our common future,” he continued. “Today we draw a line between the forces of civilization and the forces of barbarism. It is a time for everyone to decide where they stand. Israel will stand against the forces of barbarism until victory. I hope and pray that civilized nations everywhere will back this fight.”

Netanyahu also said Monday that the “horrors that Hamas perpetrated on Oct. 7 remind us that we will not realize the promise of a better future unless we, the civilized world, are willing to fight the barbarians.”

“Because the barbarians are willing to fight us. And their goal is clear — shatter that promising future, destroy all that we cherish and usher in a world of fear and darkness,” he continued.

As at press time, as many as 9,400 people have been killed in the war on both sides, including at least 1,400 Israeli civilians and soldiers and 33 Americans.

The Hamas-run Gaza health ministry claims more than 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza and 110 in the West Bank.

The highlights from #Netanyahu’s warmongering rhetoric:

– 9/11

– Pearl Harbor

– Axis of Evil

– Civilization and Barbarism

– “You are either with us, or against us”

– Citing the Bible

Rings a bell, right?

No one should endorse this dangerous narrative, or his attempt to justify… pic.twitter.com/S85FYAjens — Reem Al-Harmi ريم الحرمي (@Reem_AlHarmi) October 30, 2023