Monday, October 09, 2023 – Superstar singer Simi has kicked against some comedy skits shared online.

The singer in tweets she shared, said a video about African moms where they looked a mess and were eating like dogs made her mad.

Simi further asked skit makers to get their acts right as she doesn’t know anybody’s mom who acts like that.

She tweeted;

“That video about African moms where they looked a mess and were eating like dogs made me mad af. I don’t know anybody’s mom that acts like that. Y’all get your jokes together.”