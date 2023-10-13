Friday, October 13, 2023 – Foreigners visiting Kenya must be beyond reproach; otherwise, President William Ruto’s government will deal with them ruthlessly.

This is after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki revealed plans to install a security system at border crossings that will be used to profile foreigners coming into the country.

Appearing before the Senate Adhoc Committee investigating the compensation of the 1998 bomb blast victims, the CS noted that the security system was part of the government’s plan to deal with criminals coming into the country.

According to Kindiki, the system known as the Passenger Record System (PRS) will profile all foreigners and identify those who have been put on red lists for criminal activity.

This will then guide the government in deciding on whether to deny them entry or apprehend them upon landing in Kenya.

The system will be accessed by immigration officers and security agencies, including the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

“The money a person starts their journey to come to Kenya our agencies will be aware of what kind of person it is, whether they are on the red list of suspected criminals and we can decide to either prevent them from traveling to Kenya,” he stated.

“We can also allow them to come so that they give information about who they are and who they are in cahoots within the country.”

Kindiki explained that the system was informed by the terror attacks that had been witnessed in the country in recent years, including Westgate, Dusit, and Garissa University terror attacks.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.