Monday, October 2, 2023 – Trade Cabinet Secretary (CS) Moses Kuria clashed with his Agriculture counterpart, Mithika Linturi.

This is after Kuria defied Linturi’s request to postpone an event in Meru County.

Kuria is expected to launch County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CIP) on Monday in Meru where there are political tensions between Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Due to the political tiff in the Mt Kenya county, Mithika Linturi had asked Kuria to postpone the event indefinitely.

“Tomorrow (October 2), I groundbreak CIP in the great Meru County. I have received requests from my colleague Mithika Linturi and the Meru leadership to postpone due to the prevailing political situation,” Kuria divulged a conversation between him and the former Meru Senator.

“With profound respect, I will not postpone.”

Giving his reasons for turning down Linturi’s request, Kuria stated that the joblessness and poverty facing people in the area could not wait.

He explained that he would not put on hold the CIP vision so that leaders could fix their broken politics.

The integration parks are a collaborative effort between National and County Governments.

Kuria will be hosted by Kawira Mwangaza whom MCAs have vowed to table a second impeachment motion against her.

During the first impeachment motion, the MCAs had accused the governor of overstepping her mandate and refusing to award the ward development fund.

