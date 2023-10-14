Friday, October 13, 2023 – 27-year-old Jess Smith who played the Sun Baby from the popular children’s show “Teletubbies”, is now expecting her own child.

The former child star announced she’s pregnant with her partner, Ricky, posting shots of her ultrasound, and giving fans a first look at her child-to-be.

Jess played the sun baby character for years, overlooking Teletubbyland where Tinky Winky, Dipsy, Laa-Laa and Po all lived.

Jess appeared when the show debuted in 1997, starring when she was just 9 months old and she stayed on the show until 2001 when she was no longer a baby in real life.

She claimed she was cast on the show while being weighed at the hospital, saying producers for the children’s series were in the hospital looking for smiley, laughing babies to use for their new show.