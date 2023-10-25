Wednesday, October 25, 2023 – Two Las Vegas teens who recorded themselves intentionally running over a retired police chief laughed at each other, smiled, and even flipped off their victim’s family during a court hearing earlier this week.

Jesus Ayala, 18, and Jzamir Keys, 16, were back in court on Tuesday October 25, more than two months after they recorded themselves intentionally plowing into Andreas Probst, a 64-year-old retired police chief, who was out on a morning bike ride.

As soon as the teens sat down for the hearing in Clark County court, their antics began. They started by covering the right side of their faces to hide themselves from the cameras before appearing to cover their mouths to suppress their laughter.

The teens, who were both minors when Probst was killed, were charged with murder and are being tried as adults.

Probst’s family slammed the teens’ appalling actions, saying they “really had no remorse.”

“How can you sit there after taking a man’s life, and act like such an entitled p***k?” Taylor Probst, Andreas’ 27-year-old daughter, told reporters outside the courthouse.

“They really had no remorse, that this is just a game to them.”

Ayala’s public defender, David Westbrook, also appeared to be laughing alongside the teen in the courtroom on Tuesday, video from KTNV shows.

Then, as they left the courtroom, Ayala and Keys, with their hands cuffed to a “belly chain,” turned to the gallery and smirked at the Probst family.

Crystal Probst, wearing her late husband’s damaged Apple Watch, remained unfazed by the deadly duo’s intimidation tactics.

“It just makes him look bad,” she told the Las Vegas Review-Journal, saying Ayala pointed his middle finger toward her.

During his initial arrest on Aug. 14, Ayala confidently told cops he would be released from jail in a month.

“You think this juvenile s*** is gonna do some s***? I’ll be out in 30 days, I’ll bet you,” Ayala told officers after he was arrested in September.

In bodycam footage released Monday, Oct. 23, the 18-year-old asked the officer whether the crash was “really that serious.”

“Is it really that serious, like for real, over supposedly me crashing a car?” Ayala asked the officer transporting him following his arrest.

“You think I’m gonna come out on the news?” Ayala later asked the officer.

“It won’t be for anything good, it won’t make your mama proud,” the officer responded.

Ayala’s mother has made headlines herself, saying she didn’t understand why her son did what he did.

“I don’t know why he did this,” Ayala said. “I don’t know if God can forgive this.”

Watch the video of the incident below.

