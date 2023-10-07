Saturday, October 07, 2023 – A teacher who was exposed for allegedly having sex with her 12-year-old student claims she is “pregnant” and is “going to raise this baby”.

Alissa McCommon, 38, from Covington, Tennessee, was arrested late last month (September 2023) and charged with rape of a child after making contact with the little boy via SnapChat.

The former fourth grade teacher at Charger Academy waas in court on Tuesday, Oct. 3, with the hearing focusing on a series of texts and phone calls that the mum-of-two allegedly had with the victim.

In one call, the teacher claimed that she was pregnant and ready to bring child number three into the world.

“I’m going to raise this baby. I can do this,” she stated on the recording played in court.

She previously warned the boy he would “regret” telling cops about their relationship.

Authorities have not officially confirmed whether McCommon is pregnant, nor whether the 12-year-old boy is the father.

She also hinted at being pregnant in a separate text message. “I have to tell you something that is serious and huge that deals with you,” she wrote according to local news outlet, Fox 13.

“This was a mistake, this is my burden. OMG delete this number, please don’t get me in trouble,” another alleged text from McCommon read.

“I will never text you again. You will never hear from me again, just please don’t say anything,” the ex-teacher could purportedly be heard saying on an audio clip.

She was initially fired from Charger Academy at the beginning of 2021 after being accused of having sex with the former student in her home. She also allegedly had sexual correspondence with several other students including sending nude pictures of herself and asking them if they wanted to have sex, according to Covington Police Department.

McCommon was booked back into the Tipton County Jail, and is due back in court on Monday, November 27.