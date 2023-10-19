Thursday, October 19, 2023 – Taylor Swift’s bodyguard has returned to his homeland in Israel to volunteer for the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) in fighting the Hamas war.

The security guard gained significant attention during Taylor Swift’s “Eras Tour” this past summer due to how devoted he was in protecting the singer.

Taylor’s unnamed guard was reportedly a member of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) before going to America. He’s believed to have returned home to Israel because he “couldn’t stand by while families were slaughtered and burned alive in their homes”.

The bodyguard recently shared an image of himself in his military uniform on his Facebook page, along with a statement that said: “I Stand with Israel… but it shouldn’t be limited to one individual supporting the sole Jewish state. It should signify ‘I stand with humanity!'”.

“While one side is protecting babies kids and the elderly, the other side is using those as human shields,” he added.

