Tuesday, October 24, 2023 – Paris Hilton, 42, has slammed those who mocked her son’s physical appearance after she shared a photo of him.

The heiress and her husband Carter Reum welcomed son Phoenix in January via a surrogate.

Last week, she shared photos of her 10-month-old son and many users had rude things to say about him.

She later left a comment on a post about her son, saying he is “perfectly healthy” and just has a “large brain”.

In another post shared on her Instagram Stories on Monday, Oct. 23, she wrote: “Living life in the spotlight, comments are inevitable, but targeting my child, or anyone else’s for that matter, is unacceptable.”

“This hurts my heart more than words can describe. I’ve worked hard to cultivate an environment that is all about love, respect, and acceptance, and I expect the same in return. If I don’t post my baby, people assume I’m not a great mother and if I do post him, there are some people who are cruel and hateful.

“I’m a proud working mom and my baby is perfectly healthy, adorable and angelic,” she emphasized.

“I’ve dreamt of being a mom for as long as I can remember. Phoenix is my world and has been the biggest blessing of my life. Every day with him is a reminder of what truly matters,” she continued. “It’s hard to fathom that there are such people in the world who would target such innocence. I hope that people can treat one another with more kindness and empathy,” she concluded.

Innumerable comments supporting Hilton and her son quickly flooded her post, with people chastising those that chose to “bully a baby.”