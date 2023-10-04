Wednesday, October 04, 2023 – Singer Tamar Braxton and Jeremy “JR” Robinson have called it quits seven months after getting engaged.

Jeremy made the announcement on Instagram.

He wrote: “Yes, Tamar and I are no longer together. I ended the relationship to focus on getting back to positive energy and being a better person.”

He continued: “What happened and why — that’s our private place.

“No. I never cheated. No, I wasn’t there when she was at her mother’s place when her car was burglarized. No. I never cared about fame.”

Robinson and Braxton, 46, met on the first season of the Peacock dating show, Queens Court, which aired earlier this year.

In the season finale, Robinson, who shares children with four different women, proposed to Tamar.

While announcing their separation, the attorney added: “The truth is I was in an amazing place financially and mentally. I turned down Queens Court several times before I gave in. Ultimately, I fell in love and it did not end how I wanted it.

“So I want to heal. Tamar and I will always be friends and family for life.”

Reacting to the announcement, Tamar took to her Instagram Stories to hint at spilling all soon.

She wrote: “I’ve seen all your comments! Thanks to everyone supporting me.”

She added: “I will be posting about what I saw coming long ago.”