Monday, October 9, 2023 – National Assembly Majority Whip, Silvanus Osoro, has revealed that the recent cabinet reshuffle done by President William Ruto was informed by the capacity of the CSs to handle the workload and deliver in their portfolios.

Speaking over the weekend, the South Mugirango MP observed while some CSs were reassigned to other ministries, that was not a reflection of their competence but rather, a necessary step to assign a Cabinet Secretary a docket based on their capacity which will, in turn, enable the government to deliver on its mandate and election pledges.

To drive his point home, Osoro used a football analogy wherein he explained that coaches often have to switch players’ positions on the pitch to get the best out of them and mint out a result.

“It is like half-time, sometimes you can place a player at a number six position on the pitch and later change them because they are unable to perform.”

“There are those who are assigned more responsibilities and there are those whose workloads are reduced. If you remember, during the signing of the performance contracts, the President stated some CSs and PSs did not know what was happening in their ministries.

“It was not about incompetence but capacity,” Osoro stated.

Osoro further dismissed speculation of a fallout within the ruling party, maintaining that the Head of State has the liberty to make changes in his ruling administration as he deems fit.

The Majority Whip was referring to reports alleging that the Mt Kenya wing of the Kenya Kwanza Coalition was unhappy with the Cabinet changes.

The Kenyan DAILY POST