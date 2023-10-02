Tuesday, October 03, 2023 – Boopac Shakur, an online personality known for exposing alleged sexual predators, was shot and killed after confronting two teenagers late Friday night, according to police.

Robert Wayne Lee, 40, usually poses as a 15-year-old girl online to lure out and expose suspected pedophiles, the Oakland County sheriff’s office said in a news release.

He published videos of his exploits to his followers on Facebook and Instagram.

Lee confronted two teenagers – a 17- and 18-year-old – on Friday night, Sept. 29, at a restaurant in Pontiac. He accused one of being a pedophile and punched him, according to the police news release.

The teen who was punched pulled out a knife, and the other – suspected to be the 17-year-old – shot Lee several times with a pistol, according to police.

He was taken to the hospital and later died of his injuries.

The suspects fled but were arrested Saturday afternoon, Sept. 30, police say. The sheriff’s office has not released their names.

Police said in the release that though Lee’s “one-man crusade has led to the arrest and criminal charges being filed against several men, he has also mistakenly identified someone as a sexual predator who was not.”

“While we certainly understand his desire to hold child predators accountable, many times well-intentioned individuals who engaged in this don’t know the standard of evidence required for convictions and often underestimate the potential for violence confronting a suspected predator,” Sheriff Michael Bouchard said.

Detectives are expected to turn the case over to prosecutors for charges, police said.