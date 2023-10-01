Sunday, October 01, 2023 – Las Vegas police has arrested a man on suspicion of murder in the 1996 shooting of hip-hop star Tupac Shakur.

Duane “Keffe D” Davis was arrested early Friday morning, Sept. 29, although the exact charge or charges were not immediately clear.

An indictment was expected later on Friday, AP reports.

Shakur was wounded in a drive-by shooting near the Las Vegas Strip on Sept. 7, 1996. He died in a hospital six days later (Sept. 13) at the age of 25.

Davis has admitted in interviews and in his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend,” that he was in the Cadillac from which the gunfire erupted during the shooting, the AP said.

In July this year, Las Vegas police served a search warrant at the Henderson, Nevada, home of Davis’ wife, Pamela Clemons, as part of Shakur’s homicide investigation.

Cops confiscated several computers, laptops and iPads from the home, as well as a .40-caliber cartridge — the same type as the many casings that were recovered from the scene where Shakur was shot, according to a search warrant obtained by The Post.

Greg Kading, a retired LAPD detective who had investigated Tupac’s death, told The Post Friday: “Davis provided the gun and he actively sought out Tupac with his nephew.

“Davis gave the gun to his nephew, who was in the car with them, and collectively, they went out and intended to shoot Tupac. He provided the gun, and his nephew did the shooting, so they are all equally guilty under solicitation for murder.”

Kading added, “I am super excited because this is huge! We knew this wasn’t an unsolved case, and now it looks like they have taken it to a point where they can officially close it. For the rest of history, Tupac’s murder will not be considered an unsolved crime.”

Tupac’s life was cut short when the rap star and friends were driving to a nightclub in a convoy after watching the Mike Tyson-Bruce Seldon world heavyweight title fight in Las Vegas.

When the black BMW Shakur was riding in stopped at a traffic light, a white Cadillac pulled up alongside and a gunman inside fired at least nine bullets, apparently aimed at the passenger seat where Shakur was sitting. The singer and actor was hit four times.

Marion “Suge” Knight, co-founder of Los Angeles-based Death Row Records who produced Shakur’s records, was driving the BMW. He was grazed in the head by a bullet fragment but suffered only minor injuries.