Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – Supermodel Gigi Hadid has been slammed by the Israeli government after she posted in support of the Palestinian people via her Instagram story.

Over the weekend, Hadid, whose father Mohamed Hadid, is Palestinian, posted a graphic post about the war that read: ‘There is nothing Jewish about the Israeli government’s treatment of Palestinians.’

‘Condemning the Israeli government is not antisemitic and supporting Palestinians is not supporting Hamas.’

Israel’s government quickly slammed Hadid, posting on their Instagram story a response that read: ‘There is nothing valiant about Hamas’ massacre of Israelis. Condemning Hamas for what it is (ISIS) is not anti-Palestine and supporting Israelis in their fight against barbaric terrorists is the right thing to do.’

The account of the State of Israel then directed comments at Hadid specifically, tagging her account and writing: ‘Have you been sleeping the past week?’

‘Or you just fine turning a blind eye to Jewish babies being butchered in their homes? Your silence has been very clear about where you stand. We see you.’

The Israeli government then posted a horrifying picture of the blood stained floor of a little girl killed in cold blood by Hamas terrorists.

‘If you don’t condemn this your words mean NOTHING,’ the account wrote, again tagging Hadid.

Gigi’s younger sister, Bella Hadid, has yet to speak out about the terror attack on Israel that launched the Jewish state back into battle with its hostile neighbor.