Tuesday, October 17, 2023 – A group of sumo wrestlers ended up being put on a “special flight” because their enormous combined weight was deemed potentially unsafe to go on a regular plane.

Japan Airlines had to put on an “unusual special flight” to accommodate the sportsmen as they travel from Tokyo and Osaka to Amami Ōshima.

The wrestlers were travelling to the Special National Sports Festival on Amami Ōshima Island.

However, Japan Airlines calculated that the group of wrestlers weighed an average of 264.55lbs, which is heavier than the airline’s average passenger.

Authorities grew worried that the added weight meant that the two Boeing 737-800s would not be able to carry the required amount of fuel to safely transport the enormous sportsmen to their destination. So, the airline decided to add an additional flight to the schedule.

“It is extremely unusual for us to operate special flights due to the weight restrictions on this aircraft,” an airline representative told local outlet Minami-Nippon Shimbun.

There is the added concern that it is difficult for larger airplanes to land and depart from Amami Airport.

To make sure the weight of the sumo wrestlers was safely distributed, Japan Airlines has reportedly booked in an extra flight for 27 members of the sumo group. The combined weight of the 27 sumo. wrestlers when based on the average would be a huge 7,142.85lbs or 510st. Fourteen of the wrestlers first flew from Osaka to Tokyo to catch the special flight.

A massive 460 sumo wrestlers in total have landed on the island to attend the sporting festival. Extra weight which is not taken into consideration can reduce the safety of a flight and so it’s important that airlines take extra steps to protect passengers and transport everyone.