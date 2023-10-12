Thursday, October 12, 2023 – Nominated ODM MP John Mbadi has downplayed the significance of President William Ruto’s recent visit to the Nyanza region.

Speaking during an interview, Mbadi claimed that Ruto’s visit was only meant to popularise the UDA party in the region and had nothing to do with the development agenda.

“I believe that the president’s visit was purely to sell the UDA agenda. It had nothing to do with development. There is nothing new that Ruto brought to Nyanza let it go on record,” said Mbadi.

According to the ODM Chairman, the president allegedly commissioned projects started by the previous administrations.

“All those things that he was claiming to launch had been launched during President Kibaki’s time. What were are waiting for is for them to be completed so that they could be commissioned.

“Launching and commissioning are different. You cannot launch a project twice,” he added.

For instance, Mbadi gave an example of the Sindo-Magunga Road in Suba South, Homa Bay County, claiming it had stalled because the government had not paid the contractor.

He noted that the president should have released the funds to the contractor instead of playing with the region’s people, claiming to launch the road afresh.

“One of the projects is in the constituency I represent. The so-called Sindo-Magunga meter road. It was started in September 2021. KSh 316 million was released to the contractor to do 14 kilometres.”

“He has done all the earthworks; what is remaining is for the completion. Give this contractor money to complete the work and come commission the road. Don’t come and play politics with our people,” he added.

