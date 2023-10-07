Saturday, October 07, 2023 – TV host and comedian, Steve Harvey and Hollywood actor, Michael B. Jordan were photographed smiling and hugging at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games on Thursday night, October 5, a proof that there are no hard feelings between the pair following the actor’s split from the comedian’s daughter Lori Harvey.

The “Creed” actor and the “Family Feud” host were caught sharing a warm embrace at the NBA Abu Dhabi Games 2023.

In the video, Jordan was all smiles as he gave Steve a handshake and then a hug as they exchanged pleasantries.

Their encounter comes more than a year after the actor’s breakup from Lori in June 2022. Jordan, 36, and the model, 26, had been dating since 2020 prior to calling it quits.

Watch the video below

Michael B Jordan & Steve Harvey having a moment at the Dallas Mavs game in Abu Dhabi 👀 pic.twitter.com/YrjHyUFsf0 — 93 Till Infinity Media (@planet_aviation) October 6, 2023