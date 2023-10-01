Sunday, October 01, 2023 – A state of emergency has been declared in New York City as strong storms have brought flash flooding.

Torrential rain caused flooding that closed roads, and disrupted subway service as “dangerous and life-threatening” rainfall surged across the New York City.

Many of the city’s subway systems, streets, and highways have flooded, while at least one terminal at LaGuardia Airport closed on Friday.

Up to five inches of rain fell in some areas overnight, and as much as seven inches more is due, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul said.

“This is a dangerous, life-threatening storm,” Ms Hochul added.

“I am declaring a state of emergency across New York City, Long Island, and the Hudson Valley due to the extreme rainfall we’re seeing throughout the region,” she said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“Please take steps to stay safe and remember to never attempt to travel on flooded roads.”

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) advised people to “stay home if you don’t need to travel”.

The New York Police Department also announced multiple road closures have been put in place.