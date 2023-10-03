Tuesday, October 3, 2023 – A Kenyan lady has decided to walk out of her marriage for the sake of her peace of mind.

Taking to social media, she posted photos of a single-roomed mabati house that she has rented in Kisumu and asked well-wishers to give her casual jobs.

“This is what we call peace of mind and humble beginning. After leaving that toxic marriage, nmeamua kukaa pekee yangu,’’ she wrote.

Most people lauded her move and encouraged her to keep hope alive.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.