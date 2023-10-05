Thursday, October 05, 2023 – Horrific photos of an unconscious man who was found with several nails driven into his skull have been shared online with some people speculating that they are from Sondu.

Well, according to an X user @Nwaadaz, the man was found inside his room somewhere in Southern Nigeria.

It is however not clear where exactly in Southern Nigeria that the incident happened.

‘’This man was found this morning having multiple convulsions in his room in a state somewhere in Southern Nigeria. He was rushed to the hospital and it was observed that 7 nine inches nails had been driven into his skull. A possible cultist rival attack. Please shun cultism.” Nwaadaz Wrote

Look