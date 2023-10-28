Saturday, October 28, 2023– Six Members of Parliament from the Mt Kenya region have asked President William Ruto to sack the Public Service Cabinet Secretary, Moses Kuria, for disrespecting Meru County residents.

This is after Kuria came to the defense of impeached Meru County Governor, Kawira Mwangaza, where he accused some leaders of being behind the impeachment.

Following his remarks, MPs Mpuru Aburu (Tigania East), Rahim Dawood (North Imenti), John Paul Mwirigi (Igembe South), Julias Taitumu (Igembe North), and Rindiki Mugambi(Buuri), urged Kuria to respect the Meru county residents and stop interfering with county affairs.

“We are telling his excellency the President that the time has come for him to relieve Kuria of his job as a cabinet secretary to allow him to go back and play politics,” Mugambi said.

Kuria has been involved in Meru politics for some time, and he has been criticised by some for interfering in the county’s affairs.

Kawira was impeached by MCAs on Wednesday and she is now under the mercy of the Senate which will approve or reject the impeachment.

