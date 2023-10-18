Wednesday, October 18, 2023 – A video has emerged showing the moment a driver was involved in an altercation with a corrupt traffic police officer.

In the video, the cop is seen trying to eject the driver from the vehicle.

However, the defiant driver says he won’t get out of the vehicle and maintains that he has not committed any traffic offense.

‘’Sishuki,’’ he is heard saying in the video and accuses the cop of trying to assault him.

As the drama continues, the cop calls the station and asks for a backup of five police officers.

Watch the video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.