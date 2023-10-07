Saturday, October 07, 2023 – Lady Cathy Ferguson, the wife of the former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson, has died at the age of 84.

Cathy Holding met Alex Ferguson while they were working together in a typewriter factory in 1964.

They were married two years later, in 1966, and went on to raise three children and 12 grandchildren. Their marriage lasted for 57 years.

The Ferguson family confirmed the news in a statement released on Friday afternoon, Oct. 5.

“We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing yesterday of Lady Cathy Ferguson, survived by her husband, three sons, two sisters, 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild,” the statement read. “The family asks for privacy at this time.”

Alex Ferguson called Cathy his “bedrock”. He spoke about their relationship and of his debt to Cathy upon his retirement as manager of Manchester United in 2013, after 27 years in the job.

“My wife Cathy has been the key figure throughout my career, providing a bedrock of both stability and encouragement.”, he said. “Words are not enough to express what this has meant to me.”

Ferguson has also described her as the only person in the world he did not answer back to.

Lady Ferguson once said she had feared that the man who went on to become the most successful manager in the history of British football was a “thug” when she first met him, as he was sporting a plaster on his face due to a football injury. She also recalled their first date, a trip to the cinema and a gift of a box of licorice allsorts “of which he ate all of them”.

“That was my romantic day,” she told the 2021 documentary Sir Alex Ferguson: Never Give In, directed by their son Jason. “We got married in Glasgow registry office in 1966 and that was the start. I went to my work and he went to his football.”

A Manchester United club statement said: “Everyone at Manchester United sends our heartfelt condolences to Sir Alex Ferguson and his family … Lady Cathy was a beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother, and a tower of strength for Sir Alex throughout his career.”